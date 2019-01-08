PNC Bank ATMS Coming to 8,000-Plus 7-Eleven Stores

IRVING, Texas —7-Eleven Inc. is adding more than 8,000 PNC Bank ATMs to participating 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide.

Through an agreement between PNC Bank N.A. and ATM provider FCTI Inc., which owns and operates the ATMs, PNC customers will be able to make surcharge-free cash withdrawals at these units, as well as check balances on their checking and savings accounts.

The ATMs will feature PNC branded screens and topper messaging. The unique custom messaging is delivered throughout the ATM transaction using FCTI's patented Marketing and Branding Application software.

The move is part of PNC's national expansion of retail banking, which launched in October 2018.

"Now PNC customers will have easier access to their cash wherever they live, work or travel throughout the United States," said Karen Larrimer, head of PNC Retail Banking and chief customer officer. "With the addition of the FCTI/7-Eleven ATMs, we have created easy and convenient options for customers across the country to access their cash without incurring an ATM surcharge fee."

FCTI is a nationwide ATM solutions provider specializing in advanced ATM placements and operations for financial institutions and retailers.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.