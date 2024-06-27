PODCAST: How Inclusion & Diversity Factor Into Love's Award-Winning Culture

Convenience Store News ' Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering an inclusive work culture and taps the minds of thought leaders for insight into what more the industry could be doing to benefit from diversity of thought and background.

In this episode, Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love's Travel Stops, discusses the company's award-winning culture and how inclusion and diversity (I&D) efforts factor in.