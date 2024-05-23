PODCAST: How Pilot Is Helping Veterans Transition Into Rewarding Careers
Erin Tanner discusses the travel center operator's new partnership with the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program.
Convenience Store News' Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering an inclusive work culture and taps the minds of thought leaders for insight into what more the industry could be doing to benefit from diversity of thought and background.
In this episode, Erin Tanner, recruiting program manager at Pilot, discusses the company's commitment to supporting military personnel and veterans, especially in their transition to post-service careers.
If you have an idea for a Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast, contact Linda Lisanti at [email protected].