PODCAST: The Many Benefits of Imperial Trading's HBCU Internship Program

Emile Cantrell and Stacey Matthews discuss the distributor's work with historically black colleges and universities.
Linda Lisanti
Linda Lisanti
Convenience Store News' Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering an inclusive work culture and taps the minds of thought leaders for insight into what more the industry could be doing to benefit from diversity of thought and background. 
 
In this episode, Imperial Trading Co.'s Chief Marketing Officer Emile Cantrell and Marketing Manager Stacey Matthews discuss the distributor's work with historically black colleges and universities in its area. 
 
If you have an idea for a Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast, contact Linda Lisanti at [email protected]
 
Click here for more episodes of this podcast. 

