PODCAST: The ROI of DEI

Convenience Store News ' Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering an inclusive work culture and taps the minds of thought leaders for insight into what more the industry could be doing to benefit from diversity of thought and background.

In this episode, Blackie Wills, president and CEO of The Wills Group — parent company of Dash In convenience stores, Splash In ECO Car Wash locations and SMO Motor Fuels — discusses the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) effort and the results it's producing.