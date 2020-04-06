Poll Finds 66% of Americans Support Permanent Work-From-Home Culture

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — The past 12 weeks have changed the way Americans shop, the way they socialize and the way they work — and new research finds that they support at least one change.

According to consumer research firm Piplsay, two-thirds of people surveyed are comfortable with a permanent work-from-home culture. In addition, 43 percent would prefer working from home even as cities and states reopen, and 56 percent believe remote work policies will create massive job opportunities.

Piplsay polled 21,461 Americans for the report, which was powered by Market Cube.

With the economy slowly reopening, 38 percent of respondents said they are very comfortable with the prospects of returning to work. A similar percent said they were somewhat comfortable and one quarter said they are not comfortable at all.

The report also found that there are several policies and precautions Americans are looking for before heading back to the workplace. They are:

Providing sanitizers and masks/medical consulting services: 26 percent

Work from home option for those unable/uncomfortable returning to work: 22 percent

Mandatory work from home from another one to three months: 12 percent

Alternate work schedules: 11 percent

Letting employees return in batches: 11 percent

Mandatory work from home until the end of the year: 9 percent

Continues closure of shared common spaces: 9 percent

"Close to 70 percent of Americans gave a thumbs up to permanent remote working," the company noted.

This has emerged as an option at some companies, notably Twitter and Facebook. Thirty-four percent of respondents said they loved the idea and it will save money, and 32 percent said it would help maintain a work-life balance.

However, 10 percent said they did not like the idea and that nothing can replace physical meetings and discussions, and 9 percent said working from home permanently may impact emotional well-being and productivity.

Additionally, according to Piplsay, a majority of respondents were okay with Facebook's decision to lower the salaries of those working remotely to match the local cost of living. On the other hand, 25 percent of those polled said the policy was unfair and will discourage employees from taking the option.

Other findings include: