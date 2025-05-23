Poppy Markets Acquires 11 C-stores in California

NEWARK, Calif. — Engineer's Associates Inc. and its affiliates, dba National Petroleum, sold its convenience and petroleum marketing business to Poppy Markets LLC.

Headquartered in Newark, National Petroleum operates a chain of 11 convenience stores and retail fuel outlets, as well as a wholesale fuels distribution business that supplies more than 100 dealers.

Arbuckle, Calif.-based Poppy Markets opened its first c-store in Santa Clara, Calif., in June 2013 and now operates a network of 50-plus throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and Southern California.

National Petroleum was founded when partners Sanjiv Patel and Nick Patel acquired a 76-branded gas station with a three-bay repair shop in Berkeley, Calif., in 2004. Over the next several years, the company continued to build its portfolio of company-operated gas stations with convenience stores in the San Francisco Bay area.