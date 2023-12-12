Pops Mart Fuels Adds Wisconsin Travel Centers to Its Network

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pops Mart Fuels LLC entered the Wisconsin market with the acquisition of Scully Oil LLC.

The transaction comprised two travel centers, a wholesale fuel business, transportation business and dealer business.

Family-owned and -operated since 1932, Lyndon Station, Wis.-based Scully Oil was a third generation commercial and residential fuel supplier. For more than 91 years Scully Oil has supplied an assortment of petroleum products to homes, farms, convenience stores and industrial facilities.

Jeff Scully, the president of Scully Oil, has been involved with the business since childhood. He noted he had enjoyed all the opportunities from driving the trucks and delivering the fuel and petroleum products to building and operating travel centers since becoming involved with the family business.

However, with no one in the family interested in continuing to be involved in the transportation of fuel and convenience stores, the timing was right to step away and pursue other interests, he said.

American Business Brokers & Advisors, based in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Scully Oil and Pops Mart Fuels. The services included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential process and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by Terry Monroe, president.

"American Business Brokers & Advisors demonstrated an extraordinary understanding of the convenience store, fuel distribution and dealer business. They were patient, diplomatic, intelligent and trustworthy. It's not easy handing the keys to a multigenerational family business to just anyone. My sincere thanks to Terry Monroe on a job well executed from start to finish," Scully said.

Based in Columbia, Pops Mart Fuels operates more than 42 stores in the South Carolina and North Carolina markets. The convenience store retailer has been active in the merger-and-acquisition field over the past 12 months. In early January, Pops Mart expanded its network through a deal for assets from North Carolina-based Mallard Oil Co. That transaction closely followed its acquisition of 14 convenience stores from Anderson Oil Co. Inc. in South Carolina.