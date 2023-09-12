Power of Partnerships Fuels JC Oil’s Growth

Chawla said teaming up with Motiva bodes well for JC Oil’s business, playing a key role in keeping competitors at bay. Notably, Motiva provides support for events and initiatives designed to strengthen ties with communities and build consumer awareness. Recently, Motiva helped JC Oil plan, execute, and promote a customer appreciation event in Suwanee, Georgia with appearances and autograph signings by Atlanta United legends, entertainment, branded giveaways, a raffle for tickets to an Atlanta United match - and $0.76 gas, which was the biggest draw for consumers.

During this event, in conjunction with the Atlanta United Community Fund, J C Oil donated $10,000 to benefit two organizations that feed the hungry—the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Meals by Grace—each received $5,000.

J C Oil also harnesses technology available under the 76® brand umbrella. Chawla cited the Fuel Forward™ app as an example. The app allows consumers to find and get directions to 76®-branded locations ) , initiate payment at the pump or inside the store and access everyday fuel savings and special fuel promotions throughout the year.

Additionally, Motiva provides J C Oil with a comprehensive, turnkey solution to keep the company and its dealers top of mind with existing and potential customers. This includes ready-to-launch social media posts and digital advertising support to promote grand openings & customer appreciation events.