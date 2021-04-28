PriceAdvantage Market Share Business Intelligence

PriceAdvantage launched a new subscription service, Market Share Business Intelligence, to enable convenience store retailers to make better decisions for their entire business — not just fuel — based on reliable data. The cloud-based solution provides critical market share data, including competitive intelligence, site performance data, and site selection information. Retailers can learn strategic market information, such as their market share and outlet share relative to the competition, how customer visits fluctuate by day of the week, and which markets are saturated and those that are underserved. Customers can subscribe to Market Share Business Intelligence as a standalone resource for the entire business line, use it alongside their existing fuel pricing software, or combine it with PriceAdvantage Fuel Pricing Software for even more insight. It is offered as a SaaS solution with no IT resources required.