Pride Stores Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Select Locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Pride Stores is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at four locations in western Massachusetts through the first weekend of August.

The free clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, reported Western Mass News.

Pride founder and CEO Bob Bolduc was inspired to set up the clinics to combat low vaccination rates in certain areas.

"I contacted the state and offered our site so they could come and set up the mobile clinics and vaccinate people in the neighborhoods with low percentages right now," he said.

Store locations and dates for the clinics are:

77 West St. in Springfield on July 17, 24 and 31

700 State St. in Springfield on July 17, 24 and 31

167 Chicopee St. in Chicopee on July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1

1553 Dwight St. in Holyoke on July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1

"They are alternating every weekend and they are now talking about going to more Pride stores because it's been quite successful," Bolduc added.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are available. Walk-ins are welcome, with no identification or insurance necessary.

Pride is offering multiple incentives for vaccination. Everyone who is vaccinated at one of the clinics will receive a $25 Pride gas card and free iced coffee or iced tea all summer. They will also be entered to win $1 million in the Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway and a $300,000 scholarship.

Bolduc urged people to get vaccinated. "Listen to the experts," he said. "Every expert in the world says it's the wise and intelligent thing to do, and come on down."

Based in Springfield, Pride operates 31 c-stores.