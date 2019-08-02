Propel Fuels to Add EV Charging to Its Network

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Propel Fuels plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) charging network across the Golden State, bringing fast and affordable access to drivers.

The low carbon fuel retailer plans to begin testing its Propel Power network by the fourth quarter of 2019, followed by a broader rollout in 2020.

"The move to low carbon transportation is well underway. People are leaving fossil fuels behind, finding better value in low carbon liquid fuels today, and EV is next," said Propel CEO Rob Elam. "We have been closely watching the EV market evolve for 15 years, and feel it has turned the corner towards the mainstream.

"Leveraging our expertise serving low carbon consumers, we see the opportunity to help remove the barriers and anxiety, providing a valuable, customer-first charging experience to help EVs truly break through," he added.

California's EV market grew to approximately 450,000 vehicles in 2018, ahead of the state mandate of 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030. More than 100 plug-in models are expected to be available by 2022. Additionally, EV charge time is starting to match the speed and efficiency of liquid fueling, according to Propel.

Propel focuses on mainstreaming low carbon transportation technologies across its network of low carbon fueling stations and has thousands of daily customers for its Renewable Diesel and Flex Fuel E85 products, the company said. Propel also serves hard-to-reach low carbon fuel constituencies, including California's designated disadvantaged communities.

"It is very important to Propel's mission that everyone in California has access to the low carbon economy and its benefits. We've always believed your choice for cleaner fuels shouldn't be determined by your income, but rather your values," Elam said. "We're encouraged by strong commitments to EVs by automakers, and believe our charging network can bring these technologies to everyday Californians."

Propel's proprietary, low carbon retail platform enables data-powered insights into low carbon customer values, behaviors and demographics. Its technology investments that support the Propel Power rollout include patented P:LOCAL site selection tools, CleanDrive carbon tracking and cloud-based network operations.

"EV charging opens up a new universe of location opportunities for Propel and we intend to innovate with the goal of providing a superior customer experience emphasizing convenience, value, and support," added Elam.

Propel plans to continue to grow its Diesel HPR and Flex Fuel E85 station platform while extending its Propel Power network beyond the traditional fuel station environment, the company stated.