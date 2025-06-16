 Skip to main content

Proposal to Halt Tobacco Sales Hits Recent Roadblock in One Massachusetts Town

Bellingham voters reject the Nicotine-Free Generation policy.
Melissa Kress
Cigarettes in a shopping cart

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A movement spreading across Massachusetts to one bring an end to tobacco sales in the state is facing local scrutiny.

A proposal known as the Nicotine-Free Generation (NFG) policy was voted down by voters in Bellingham at the Annual Town Meeting on May 28. By a vote pf 110 to 70, local voters rejected Warrant Article 19, which would have banned the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to any person born on or after Jan. 1, 2004 — even after they reach legal age, according to the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association's (NECSEMA).

The legal minimum age to buy tobacco products in Massachusetts is 21 years old, in line with the federal rule. 

"Bellingham's rejection of 'nicotine-free generation' is just the latest example of a community taking the time to learn the facts and make an informed decision to say no to a nanny state," said Peter Brennan, executive director of NECSEMA. "NFG does nothing to curb smoking or stop youth smoking and exemplifies government overreach at its most egregious. 

"We also applaud town officials in Bellingham for putting forward a transparent process where democracy was permitted and common sense prevailed. Other communities considering these absurd policies would be wise to reexamine them and put resources into education and awareness rather than foolish bans that don't work," Brennan added.

According to NECSEMA, while other communities in Massachusetts, such as Worcester, have rejected proposed NFG policies at their boards of health, Bellingham is now the second municipality to have voters reject the idea following a similar town meeting vote in Manchester-By-The-Sea in April.

NECSEMA has been actively working with local store owners, civil liberties advocates and residents to raise awareness of NFG-style policies and protect adult freedom. The organization believes these bans unfairly target adults, open the door to illicit activity and do nothing to address the root causes of underage nicotine use.

NECSEMA launched Citizens for Adult Choice, a grassroots campaign to oppose "generational" bans on tobacco and nicotine products in May 2024. The campaign came after the organization filed a lawsuit to overturn such a ban passed by the town of Brookline, Mass., preventing the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000. However, earlier in 2024, the State Supreme Court upheld the regulation, maintaining that state law recognizes the authority of local communities to take steps to limit the sale of harmful products. 

NECSEMA represents and promotes the interests of the convenience store and transportation fuel industries across New England by providing its members with legislative and regulatory advocacy on key issues and valued services for all members, including resources, networking, training and educational programs.

