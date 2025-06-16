Proposal to Halt Tobacco Sales Hits Recent Roadblock in One Massachusetts Town

"We also applaud town officials in Bellingham for putting forward a transparent process where democracy was permitted and common sense prevailed. Other communities considering these absurd policies would be wise to reexamine them and put resources into education and awareness rather than foolish bans that don't work," Brennan added.

According to NECSEMA, while other communities in Massachusetts, such as Worcester, have rejected proposed NFG policies at their boards of health, Bellingham is now the second municipality to have voters reject the idea following a similar town meeting vote in Manchester-By-The-Sea in April.

NECSEMA has been actively working with local store owners, civil liberties advocates and residents to raise awareness of NFG-style policies and protect adult freedom. The organization believes these bans unfairly target adults, open the door to illicit activity and do nothing to address the root causes of underage nicotine use.

NECSEMA launched Citizens for Adult Choice, a grassroots campaign to oppose "generational" bans on tobacco and nicotine products in May 2024. The campaign came after the organization filed a lawsuit to overturn such a ban passed by the town of Brookline, Mass., preventing the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000. However, earlier in 2024, the State Supreme Court upheld the regulation, maintaining that state law recognizes the authority of local communities to take steps to limit the sale of harmful products.

NECSEMA represents and promotes the interests of the convenience store and transportation fuel industries across New England by providing its members with legislative and regulatory advocacy on key issues and valued services for all members, including resources, networking, training and educational programs.