Proven Strategies to Attract the Female Shopper to Your C-store

By CSN - 03/06/2018

Date: Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET 

 

There’s a new growing customer segment in convenience stores: females. In fact, 44% of women say they shop at convenience stores two to three times a week. Capturing female shoppers is of critical importance to the future success of c-stores.

Join us for this webinar to go in depth and explore the female shopper and how to attract this growing segment to your brand. We’ll discuss:

  • How to use a loyalty program to attract female shoppers

  • What types of promotions resonate best

  • How to engage this segment before, during, and after they shop with you

