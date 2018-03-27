SPONSORED CONTENT
Proven Strategies to Attract the Female Shopper to Your C-store
REGISTER NOW!
Date: Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET
There’s a new growing customer segment in convenience stores: females. In fact, 44% of women say they shop at convenience stores two to three times a week. Capturing female shoppers is of critical importance to the future success of c-stores.
Join us for this webinar to go in depth and explore the female shopper and how to attract this growing segment to your brand. We’ll discuss:
-
How to use a loyalty program to attract female shoppers
-
What types of promotions resonate best
-
How to engage this segment before, during, and after they shop with you
Speakers: