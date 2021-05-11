Publix Launches Virtual Convenience Store Across Its Footprint

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets Inc. is partnering with Instacart to launch the grocer's virtual convenience offering, Publix Quick Picks.

The new store format allows customers to shop from Publix's wide assortment of fresh groceries, pantry and household essentials, meals, snacks and more, for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes with Instacart Priority Delivery. The solution is available across Publix's seven-state footprint.

Following a successful pilot of Publix Quick Picks that launched in September in Tampa, the service expanded across Publix's operating footprint ahead of the holiday season, enabling millions of households across the Southeast to receive rapid delivery from Publix for the first time ever, according to the companies.

Publix Quick Picks is available to customers on Instacart's Convenience Hub, an Instacart marketplace product feature that streamlines the convenience shopping experience, as well as on delivery.publix.com.

"Since launching Publix Quick Picks on Instacart, we've seen rapid customer adoption. Our store locations and wide assortment, combined with Instacart Priority Delivery in as fast as 30 minutes, creates a winning solution for our customers," said Publix Vice President Omnichannel & Application Development Erik Katenkamp. "Our strong relationship with Instacart continues to unlock capabilities to meet the changing needs of our customers, and we look forward to continuing to grow our portfolio of time-saving services — like Publix Quick Picks — to give customers more ways to get what they need from Publix."

Publix and Instacart first partnered in 2016 to launch same-day delivery in as fast as one hour. The companies also offer curbside pickup from nearly all stores, as well as alcohol delivery and pickup in select states including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The partnership also supports EBT SNAP payment integration across all Publix e-commerce properties powered by Instacart.

Customers to date have ordered a variety of items from across the virtual aisles, from premade meals including fried chicken tenders, Italian pinwheels and sushi, to convenience essentials like soda, chips, ice cream, candy, beer, wine and hard seltzers, and everything in between.

"Customer demand for convenience and rapid delivery continues to grow, and both speed and selection have become fundamental to grocery ecommerce. We're proud to expand our partnership with Publix to bring the in-store express lane online with Publix Quick Picks, offering customers incredible choice paired with fast delivery to meet all of their last-minute needs through this busy holiday season and beyond," said Chris Rogers, vice president of Retail at Instacart. "Whether trying to satisfy a craving, needing a forgotten ingredient for a family dinner or looking for a quick lunch option, Publix Quick Picks gives customers access to nearly the entire store so they can get exactly what they want, when they need it."

San Francisco-based Instacart is a leading online grocery platform in North America. It has partnered with more than 700 national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America.

Headquartered in Lakeland, Publix operates 1,286 stores, nine distribution centers and 11 manufacturing facilities.