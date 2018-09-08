At the Pump: Configuration + Marketing = Keys to E15 Sales

The fifth in a six-part series about the benefits of E15 fuel.

What do your customers see when they drive in to fill up at the pumps outside your convenience store?

Your answer to that question can tell a lot about how likely you'll be at getting drivers to fill their tanks with E15.

So says Mike O'Brien, vice president of market development for Growth Energy — the leading biofuel trade association representing ethanol producers and supporters in the United States.

"Over the past three years, Growth Energy has conducted more than 4,000 consumer surveys, both qualitative and quantitative, and the consumer has spoken. The research concluded that there was a strong correlation between how the pump looked or is being marketed and E15 sales," O'Brien reports. "When E15 was marketed at the pump similarly to other grades of fuel, the success was greater than when E15 looked different. Our retail partners tested this theory and concluded that when E15 is treated as a niche product, consumers don't think they can use it because they view it as a niche product."