Putting Food Safety First

ATLANTA — Having a quality menu and reliable employees are important pieces of a good foodservice program, but so is having a food safety program and the knowledge of what to do if a safety incident occurs — because otherwise, when something goes wrong, other attributes won't protect a brand from the hit to its reputation, according to the participants of the "Food Safety Roundtables: Protecting Public Health and Your Brand," held Oct. 1 at the 2019 NACS Show.

Moderated by Food Safety Magazine Editorial Director Barbara VanRenterghem, the roundtable included: Jay Ellingson, senior director of food regulations at La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip Inc; Jeremy Zenlea, director of food safety at Westborough, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms; and Ryan Krebs, director of foodservice at York, Pa.-based Rutter's.

Food safety begins with the culture of an organization, said Ellingson. At Kwik Trip, the company culture "has to be second nature" to employees, particularly since the convenience store chain's vertical integration gives it so much control over quality control.

"It begins with partnerships," Ellingson said. This includes internal partnerships and those outside the organization; not only vendors, but also the local, state and federal governments a company works with.

He also stressed the importance of science to verify that a product is what it says it is, and the use of third-party audits at multiple stages to be sure the company is on track.

According to Ellingson, taking care of the top five risk factors will also do a great deal to maintain food safety, These risk factors are:

Purchasing food from unsafe sources;

Failing to cook food adequately;

Using contaminated equipment;

Poor personal hygiene; and

Holding food at improper temperatures.

"I'm convinced that food safety starts at the top," said Krebs, noting that Rutter's CEO Scott Hartman is himself ServSafe-certified.

From there, food safety is an expectation of every employee during their onboarding and beyond. The development of foodservice employees starts with safe food handling, sanitation and temperatures over recipes and products, according to Krebs.

The first thing taught is the process for washing hands, which sounds simple but establishes the importance of food safety. Teams are trained to detect issues and follow the systems in place if they spot an issue.

At Rutter's, an important piece of food safety is that the team is certified beyond the minimum requirements. Plus, the retailer has systems in place to identify potential risks and react with an "all hands on deck" approach to resolution.