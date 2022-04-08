Quality Mart Pilots Online Ordering at Five Locations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Quality Mart has implemented SWIPEBY, an off-premises platform for curbside, pick-up and delivery, at five convenience stores. The technology platform is used for ordering and in-store pickup.

"We have always believed in providing our customers with the best possible products and the highest level of service each and every time," said Sam Metzler, senior vice president at Quality Oil Co., parent company of Quality Mart convenience stores. "That's why we jumped at this opportunity with SWIPEBY not only to extend that philosophy, but to think of new ways to deliver on this promise. We are really excited about this opportunity with an industry innovator like SWIPEBY."

According to SWIPEBY, the technology will soon be implemented at other c-store chains in New England and the West Coast. Many of these implementations will take place in April and May.

"It is pretty clear that the trend toward greater demand for ordering-to-curbside pickup due to societal and convenience issues is pushing us to think broader and more outside the box in terms of our type of retail technology," said Carl Turner, SWIPEBY's CEO and founder. "There are so many applications for it, and we feel these pilots with large convenience store chains will say a lot to the market. We are excited about starting the Quality Mart pilot and creating an innovative solution for other c-stores."

According to Turner, SWIPEBY has been developing its platform to work in the c-store environment, as "convenience" is a key attribute. The SWIPEBY platform helps these small-to-medium-sized businesses competing with food-oriented drive-thrus by providing a geofenced virtual drive-thru solution that will allow c-stores to acquire customer delivery data to drive marketing efforts with existing and potential customers. It will also allow convenience stores like Quality Mart to open new revenue streams as society becomes more reliant on ordering online and using curbside pickup, the company stated.

Turner added that its service is valuable, as more and more c-store retailers look to delivery, mobile ordering and curbside pickup in the future.

"It is very clear the opportunity for our technology platform in the convenience store sector is very real," said Turner. "These pilots represent the beginning for us, convenience stores and their patrons in the region and across the nation."

Founded in 1929, Winston-Salem-based Quality Oil Co. has a heritage of integrity and a reputation for superior customer service. Quality Oil owns gas stations and convenience stores under the brand names of Quality Mart, Quality Plus and Gogas. In addition to convenience stores, Quality Oil is known for propane, fuel oil, real estate and hospitality.

SWIPEBY, also based in Winston-Salem, was founded in 2019. It is a turnkey solution intended to provide a cost-effective, easy-to-use application for brick-and-mortar businesses to offer virtual drive-thru for their customers. The SWIPEBY platform allows c-store retailers to compete in the highly innovative and evolving marketplace with easy online ordering, delivery, pick-up, re-marketing and geo-fenced arrival notifications featuring customized messaging. Its curbside solution allows c-store retailers to serve customers on-the-go by giving them an off-premise experience that keeps them coming back, stated the company.