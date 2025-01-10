 Skip to main content

Quality Oil Drives Engagement With Upgraded Loyalty Program

The chain will utilize Paytronix's Strategy and Analytics service to refine personalization initiatives and bolster customer retention opportunities.
Danielle Romano
Quality Mart & Paytronix integration

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Quality Oil Co. tapped Paytronix to launch a suite of solutions across the convenience store chain's 138 locations.

The suite will be a combination of Paytronix loyalty and messaging integrated with Rovertown's mobile app platform to help Quality Oil get closer to its customers and drive engagement, the operator said. Quality Oil will also utilize Paytronix's distinctive Strategy and Analytics service to refine its personalization initiatives and bolster customer retention opportunities.

"Paytronix gives us a refined loyalty system that we can use to reward our customers with one-to-one offers that matter to them," said Michael Robb, vice president of marketing at Quality Oil. "Our goal is to increase our loyalty penetration and create even more opportunities to engage with our Quality Perks mobile app."

With Paytronix Strategy and Analytics, Quality Oil will be able to gather data on customer purchasing habits and then create customized offers to drive repeat visits. The platform also will help identify and segment tier-one, -two and -three customers to give them personalized offers that will reward them based on their frequency and basket size.

The Quality Perks mobile app, built on the Rovertown platform, delivers a next-generation experience designed to appeal to today's customers, the company said. With intuitive self-service capabilities, Quality Oil can easily manage its promotions and overall user experience. Although the app is accessible to all customers, it fully integrates with Paytronix to streamline loyalty marketing and ensure secure age verification. 

"The combination of Paytronix guest engagement and the Rovertown mobile app will enable Quality Oil to understand its customers' buying habits and, subsequently, reach out to those customers with tailored, customized offers," said Jeff Hoover, director of convenience store strategy at Paytronix. "With Paytronix's automated marketing campaigns, they'll be able to segment guests and develop targeted offerings that will help grow their market share across all locations."

Newton, Mass-based Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, Quality Oil owns and operates three convenience retail brands — Quality Mart, Quality Plus and GOGAS. Quality Mart stores include fuel and feature a traditional convenience store, while Quality Plus and GOGAS stations offer fuel along with drive-by vending machines and drive-thru windows for purchases of tobacco products, snacks and drinks.

