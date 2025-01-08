Trends Shaping Online Ordering, Loyalty & the Convenience Channel

According to the report, three key trends that will shape c-store online ordering this year include:

First-party ordering dominates the strategy: C-stores are moving away from reliance on third-party platforms in favor of first-party online ordering, where customers spend 35% more per check and they can own the customer relationship to boost revenue and receive invaluable data.

Mobile-first engagement is essential: Mobile apps currently account for 34% of digital orders, and app users have a 45% higher lifetime value vs. web users. Prioritizing mobile integrations helps c-stores increase order frequency, build loyalty and drive incremental visits.

Pump-to-store conversions are a revenue game changer: C-stores can capitalize on pump-to-store conversions by linking online ordering to loyalty programs. By offering rewards tied to online orders, they can pull fuel customers inside the store, boosting overall sales and building stronger customer relationships.

Major c-store brands are likely to invest more resources into voice-activated artificial intelligence this year, predicted Donnie Fairbanks, convenience store strategist at Paytronix. Other improvements will likely include one-tap reordering capabilities for frequent guests and seamless stock notifications to prevent customers from selecting unavailable items.

"Although delivery hasn't yet impacted convenience stores as significantly as it has restaurants, in 2025, brands will aim to improve real-time delivery tracking and speed up delivery times," he said. "To support the end-to-end online ordering process, convenience brands will focus on meeting consumer preferences for pickup options, particularly around flexible curbside pickup."

Paytronix also identified three key themes shaping the future of c-store loyalty:

Gamification drives engagement and loyalty: Challenges, badges and tiered rewards create a sense of achievement, excitement and fun.

Data-powered personalization is essential: First-party data allows c-stores to delivery hyper-relevant offers that resonate with individual customers, improving guest engagement while maximizing customer lifetime value.

Loyalty tied to everyday convenience: integrated loyalty platforms meet customers where they are, whether that's at the fuel pump, inside the store or online, making loyalty a seamless part of their daily routines.

"A major priority for decision-makers in the convenience store industry will be ensuring seamless consumer interaction with loyalty programs, regardless of shopping preferences," sad Bonnie Woods, c-store strategist. "With the increasing emphasis on digital payments in daily life, not all consumers prefer to visit the counter. Therefore, decision-makers will focus on reducing friction points around payments and checkouts."

C-stores are likely to follow the strong gamification of the restaurant industry that took place in 2024, according to Woods.

"I expect convenience brands to make similar investments in 2025. Brands will need to explore virtual gaming currency earned through gameplay and how to convert it into loyalty points for real-life redemption," she said. "They'll also need to determine which offers translate well through apps and how to present these offers appropriately to their target audience. Additionally, understanding what rewards are enticing enough for young people to desire, and for their parents to facilitate, will be crucial."

Meanwhile Jeff Hoover, director of convenience store strategy & analytics at Paytronix, predicts that c-stores will leverage a variety of advertising models to generate revenue, with retail media networks standing out as key options. Brands are also likely to explore innovative methods of diversifying their revenue streams while building connections with local businesses and community projects.

"Over the next five years, we expect to see innovative brand integrations and offerings that redefine the concept of a 'convenience store,'" Hoover said.

Newton-based Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry.