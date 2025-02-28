Quality Oil Names New CEO
McIver joined the company in July 2009 after serving as a partner at Ernst & Young. He started his career at KPMG after graduating from Wake Forest University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and computer science. He will continue to serve, in part, as Quality Oil's executive vice president of finance while the company reevaluates the role and, subsequently, searches for a replacement.
"Although we're still the same Quality Oil that we've always been, we are on a growth trajectory and are hiring," McIver added. "Our family of 1,500 employees looks forward to proudly continuing to serve customers in the communities in which we operate and welcomes others to join our team."
Winston-Salem-based Quality Oil, a private, family-owned business, began as a distributorship for Shell Oil Co. in 1929. Today, the company has grown to become a regional company offering a diverse range of products and services, including petroleum products, roughly 70 convenience stores under the Quality Mart banner, hotels, transportation and real estate development.