Quality Oil Names New CEO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The parent company of the Quality Mart convenience store chain is getting a new leader.

The board of managers of Quality Oil Co. named Don McIver president and CEO following the retirement of Graham Bennett. McIver joined Quality Oil more than 15 years ago and most recently served as executive vice president of finance.

"On behalf of everyone at Quality Oil, I thank Graham for his steadfast service to our company. I'm truly humbled to lead Quality Oil, a place that has been such an integral part of my life and career for many years," McIver said. "However, our company is about much more than any single person or leader. We are a strong, close-knit group at Quality Oil and Reliable Tank Line, and we are focused on continuing to grow our diverse portfolio of operating companies."