Quality Oil Names New CEO

Don McIver takes on the role following the retirement of Graham Bennett.
Melissa Kress
Quality Oil Co. logo and headshot of Don McIver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The parent company of the Quality Mart convenience store chain is getting a new leader. 

The board of managers of Quality Oil Co. named Don McIver president and CEO following the retirement of Graham Bennett. McIver joined Quality Oil more than 15 years ago and most recently served as executive vice president of finance.

"On behalf of everyone at Quality Oil, I thank Graham for his steadfast service to our company. I'm truly humbled to lead Quality Oil, a place that has been such an integral part of my life and career for many years," McIver said. "However, our company is about much more than any single person or leader. We are a strong, close-knit group at Quality Oil and Reliable Tank Line, and we are focused on continuing to grow our diverse portfolio of operating companies."

McIver joined the company in July 2009 after serving as a partner at Ernst & Young. He started his career at KPMG after graduating from Wake Forest University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and computer science. He will continue to serve, in part, as Quality Oil's executive vice president of finance while the company reevaluates the role and, subsequently, searches for a replacement.

"Although we're still the same Quality Oil that we've always been, we are on a growth trajectory and are hiring," McIver added. "Our family of 1,500 employees looks forward to proudly continuing to serve customers in the communities in which we operate and welcomes others to join our team."

Winston-Salem-based Quality Oil, a private, family-owned business, began as a distributorship for Shell Oil Co. in 1929. Today, the company has grown to become a regional company offering a diverse range of products and services, including petroleum products, roughly 70 convenience stores under the Quality Mart banner, hotels, transportation and real estate development.

