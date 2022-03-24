QuickChek Celebrating Milestone Anniversary With Free Coffee Fridays

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek's 55th anniversary is too big to contain in a one-day celebration. The New Jersey-based fresh convenience store chain is celebrating by rewarding its most loyal customers with free coffee every Friday in March and April.

During Free Coffee Fridays, members of the QuickChek Rewards program can get a free hot or iced coffee in any size or any variety by scanning the QuickChek Rewards mobile app or entering their phone number at checkout. Free drinks are limited to one per person per visit.

"We want to celebrate this milestone with our loyal customers who have helped QuickChek become the leader in fresh convenience for more than 50 years," said Don Leech, vice president of marketing and operations at QuickChek. "We're proud to continue to serve the best coffee in the market and what better way to start your weekend than with a free cup of guaranteed fresh brewed coffee!"

Customers can join QuickChek Rewards for free by downloading the app at the App Store or Google Play store, or online at quickchek.com/rewards/create-account.

Carlton C. Durling opened the first QuickChek store more than half a century ago on March 15, 1967, in Dunellen, N.J. His goal was to ensure that loyal Durling Farms customers had a neighborhood shopping destination not only for their milk but for a full range of deli and other food products, according to the company.

QuickChek has since become a market leader in the metropolitan area due to its focus on freshly prepared foodservice and its "Fresh to Go" store layout, which is designed to enhance the shopping experience for busy people on-the-go. More than half of each new store is dedicated to personalized fresh food and beverages.

In February 2021, QuickChek was acquired by El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc. in a $645 million deal. By the end of 2021, the companies had achieved more than $8 million in synergies, tracking ahead of the target of $28 million over a three-year timeframe.

Celebrating its anniversary with coffee spreads the festivities wide, as coffee is the world's most popular beverage, excluding water, the company noted. Approximately 1.4 billion cups a day are consumed worldwide, and data from the National Coffee Association shows that seven in 10 Americans drink coffee every week, and 62 percent drink coffee every day. The average coffee drinker in America drinks just over three cups per day.

One out of every three QuickChek customers buys a cup of coffee. Nearly 40 percent of those cups are medium size, or 16 ounces, with the 20-ounce option coming in a close second. Additionally, 35 percent of coffee drinkers prefer their coffee black, and French vanilla creamer is the most popular flavor.

In total, QuickChek sells more than 20 million cups of coffee each year.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates more than 160 convenience stores throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a division of Murphy USA Inc., operator of more than 1,650 gas stations and convenience stores, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast U.S.