QuickChek Is Gifting Free Coffee for a Year to 160 Guests

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — This holiday season, QuickChek is giving the gift of free coffee for a year.

The convenience store chain is ringing in the holidays by kicking off the "QuickChek Free Coffee for a Year Sweepstakes." In all, 160 winners — one winner per store — will receive free coffee for a year.

"The holidays are a special time of the year and we want to show our appreciation by rewarding some of our most loyal customers with what we think is the best gift ever," said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech.

Each winner will receive free coffee for a year, which includes any size, self-serve, fresh brewed hot or iced QuickChek coffee, tea, cappuccino, hot chocolate or fountain soda.

To enter the sweepstakes, guests scan their QuickChek Rewards barcode or enter their phone number at checkout when they purchase any self-serve beverage between Dec.1-31. Winners will be announced in January.

The promotion is only open to individuals who are registered QuickChek Rewards members who are legal residents of New Jersey or New York, and are 18 years old or older at the time of entry. Official contest rules are available here.

Guests can register to become a QuickChek Rewards member by downloading the QuickChek mobile app and registering, or by registering online at quickchek.com/rewards.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 160 locations, including 97 stores with fuel, throughout New Jersey, and the Hudson Valley and Long Island, N.Y. QuickChek is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc., operator of more than 1,650 locations in 27 states.