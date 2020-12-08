QuickChek Makes Its Complete Foodservice Menu Available for Delivery

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. customers have a new way of getting their favorite food items at any time, day or night. The convenience store chain is now partnering with DoorDash to offer its complete foodservice menu for delivery.

To commemorate the launch, the first QuickChek order placed with DoorDash will be delivered for free.

Delivery is the latest convenient purchase option from QuickChek Corp., following the introduction of in-store self-checkout counters, mobile ordering and curbside pickup.

"We let you choose your convenience, and with our new partnership with DoorDash, we can deliver whatever you're in the mood for right to your door, whenever and wherever you want," said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

Consumers can use the DoorDash mobile app to choose from the full range of QuickChek's custom-made sub sandwiches and wraps made with seasonal ingredients and fresh meats and cheeses; comfort foods such as mac-and-cheese; fresh baked QuickChek snacks, including French fries, empanadas, and mozzarella sticks; and handcrafted QuickChek beverages, including real fruit smoothies, milkshakes and decadent treats.

Since the delivery rollout began, 12-inch subs, six-packs of fresh baked QuickChek chocolate chunk cookies, and pints of ice cream are among the most popular items.

Safe food delivery options are paramount during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to QuickChek, which noted that it has added a speedy, contactless way for consumers to enjoy their favorite foods as well as bypass a trip to the supermarket.

"Whether you want to visit your neighborhood store, pick up restaurant-quality food and essential household products at curbside, or have your comfort food cravings delivered, we can provide you with the fast, safe and healthy shopping environment you seek," Durling said.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 161 convenience stores throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island, including 89 locations with fuel.