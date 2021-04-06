QuickChek Partners With Online Lottery Service

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. and Lotto.com Inc. are partnering to deliver customers a secure and contactless online lottery experience.

Jersey City-based Lotto.com is a web-based platform that allows consumers to buy lottery tickets on any device without downloading a mobile app or depositing money into an account. As exclusive retail partner, QuickChek will enable the startup to reach consumers across the chain's convenience stores in the Garden State.

"We are no stranger to today's digital world as we have been providing consumers with convenience through mobile ordering, our mobile rewards app, and the ability to order delivery online. Our partnership with Lotto.com will enable us to further meet the needs of consumers who prefer to shop and play online," said QuickChek Vice President of Marketing and Operations Don Leech.



Lotto.com is a registered courier of the New Jersey Lottery and is the second licensed lottery courier in the United States. The company's dual mission is to modernize how the lottery is played while increasing its benefit to the public by aiding state funding and bolstering the proceeds that benefit many New Jersey state-run programs.

"Our team is here to promote the lottery in a way no one else imagined — a digital-first, user-centric way that requires no app downloads or deposits," said Lotto.com CEO Thomas Metzger. "At Lotto.com we are on a mission to increase contributions to good causes, tying them to every ticket sold. To help us achieve this, we’ve partnered with QuickChek, a leader in convenience and service. Coupling this offering with our best-in-class lottery distribution platform, we are able to deliver a seamless online experience for players in the most secure way possible."

Lotto.com operates an e-commerce platform based on four key pillars:

Convenience: Those ages 18 and older can pick their lucky numbers manually or use the platform's Quick Pick random number generator. Security: Payment information is managed by industry leading payment partners who comply with all PCI standards and physical lottery tickets are stored in Lotto.com's fire-proof vault that is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Safety: To encourage partakers to play responsibly, the platform provides controls to set spending limits and schedule self-exclusion. It also performs age verification and geolocation checks to ensure proper use of the platform. Peace of Mind: When players purchase a digital ticket, they own it. The platform will notify players if they've won so they don't have to set "check your numbers" reminders.

By supporting user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps fund state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other vital services. Depending on the state, up to 50 percent of all lottery ticket sales support these initiatives, according to the company.

Lotto.com plans to expand nationally.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 157 convenience stores throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a division of Eldorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc., operator of more than 1,650 gas stations and convenience stores, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast U.S.