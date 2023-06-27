QuickChek Rolls Out Refreshed Summer Menu

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek is spicing things up with a refreshed summer menu.

New items include Spicy Chicken Tender subs, Spicy Chicken Club, Spicy Chicken Florentine and Spicy Southern Chicken.

Consumers who just want a snack between meals can go for QuickChek's new Spicy Chicken Snack Wrap at two for $5, or Spicy Chicken Tenders.

Other mealtime options include QuickChek's new Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches. Varieties include Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Sausage, Egg & Cheese; and Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese. The classic English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich is also available at two for $5.

Additionally, to boost summer refreshment, the convenience store chain is offering its Real Fruit Smoothie Coladas in Mango Colada, Piña Colada and Strawberry Colada varieties.

To give customers an extra energy boost just in time for the Fourth of July and peak summer months, QuickChek is also launching a limited-time only (LTO) zero sugar frozen energy drink made with PRIME Energy. The "red, white & boost" drink is a colorful blend of blue raspberry flavored PRIME, raspberry and cherry.

"As we evolve our energy beverage program across QuickChek, we saw a unique and timely opportunity to partner with PRIME to offer customers a refreshing, customized on-the-go beverage," said Daniel Haskell, vice president and head of food and beverage for Murphy USA/ QuickChek.

PRIME Energy was developed to fill the void where great taste meets function, according to the company. Instead of including large amounts of added sugar, it contains zero grams of sugar, zero carbohydrates and just 10 calories. All added ingredients are also sugar free.

Other energy drinks available at QuickChek include made-to-order Red Bull Infusions featuring a variety of unique flavor combinations, such as the LTO Red Bull Infusions Juneberry Edition.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 164 locations, including 101 stores with fuel, throughout New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Long Island, N.Y. QuickChek is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc., operator of more than 1,650 locations in 27 states.