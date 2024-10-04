QuickChek Slashes Prices on Popular Sandwiches

"Getting what you want the way you want it should be a pleasure, not a luxury," said Blake Segal, head of QuickChek and senior vice president. "Consumers are seeking the best value at every meal. We want to help them do that without sacrificing on taste, brands, and the little indulgences that add joy to the day. It is a busy time of year. We are here to be our customers' solution for fresh convenience — at a value. The $3.99 Sub for All plus Members Save More deal offers just that."

QuickChek is also continuing to offer a morning value meal with the $5 Breakfast Bundle. Customers have a choice of any size self-serve coffee, breakfast sandwich or buttered roll, and four-count anytime spuds. Details are available online and in-store.

"This is a really great deal for breakfast and coffee customers," Segal added. "Having a choice of any size self-serve hot or iced coffee makes sure everyone can start their day right. And, as I said before, we ensure customers can get it just the way they want it by customizing a cup of our award-winning coffee with dairy, dairy alternatives, sweeteners, flavored creamers, Monin flavored syrups, toppers like cinnamon and cocoa powders, and even whipped cream."

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 154 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.

Murphy USA/QuickChek received a Gold Medal in the Foodservice Innovator to Watch category in the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators awards.