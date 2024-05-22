PHOTO GALLERY: 2024 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners Celebrated

Emceed by CSNews Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo, the awards ceremony celebrated:

Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year:

Gold Medal: Twice Daily

Silver Medal: Rutter's

Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year:

Gold Medal: Curby's Express Market

Silver Medal: 7-Eleven Inc.

Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations:

Gold Medal: Casey's General Stores Inc.

Silver Medal: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Foodservice Innovator to Watch:

Gold Medal: Murphy USA Inc./QuickChek

Silver Medal: OnCue

Foodservice Innovator of the Year:

Gold Medal: Wawa Inc.

Silver Medal: GetGo

Accepting the top honor of the evening, Wawa's Director of Fresh Food and Beverage Mendy Meriweather said "it's all about team effort" at the Pennsylvania-based company.

"Our biggest innovations really come from our associates, our internal and external partners, and our customers," she said. "There's a ton of collaboration across the board to include really all of our partners who are incredibly passionate about taking service to the customer to the next level — and that's what makes us great. Everything we do is rooted in feedback. It's never about who has the best idea but more, can we come together and make it work or make it better."

This was the third Foodservice Innovator of the Year title won by Wawa, which was also honored in 2013 and 2017. "The company just doesn't slow down at all," Longo remarked.