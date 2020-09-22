QuickChek Unites Loyalty & Mobile Engagement With New Rewards Program

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek Corp. partnered with Paytronix Systems Inc. to launch QuickChek Rewards, a new loyalty program available on the QC mobile app.

Members can now earn perks on QuickChek food and beverages every time they make a purchase by scanning the barcode in the mobile app during checkout.

Shoppers can progress through three levels of the loyalty program based on their visit frequency: Fans, Friends and Family.

New members can earn free items such as birthday rewards and monthly fountain drinks or candy bars by enrolling. Additional visits unlock bonus rewards that include QuickChek's fresh brewed coffee, made-to-order beverages and chef-crafted sandwiches that are made in-house.

"We are learning a tremendous amount about our own customers, including things we weren't even aware that we didn't know," said Eric Rush, QuickChek digital marketing and advertising manager. "QuickChek Rewards is helping with our goal to understand what is meaningful to our customers in their daily lives. With the information we're learning, we can provide members with tailored rewards that make for a better shopping experience."

QuickChek also introduced an ambassador program for its 5,000 team members. This tier includes program done in partnership with QuickChek's consumer packaged goods suppliers and keeps employees engaged by making them a key part of the marketing that drives sales, according to the company.

"The combination of the QC Mobile App with QuickChek Rewards provides something truly useful and engaging to QuickChek's customer base," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. "The intriguing use of a tiered base program that resets monthly is sure to drive incremental store visits. When you add in the employee-engagement program, you have the kind of creative thinking that helps propel the convenience store industry forward."

Paytronix integrated QuickChek Rewards with the company's existing order-and-delivery platform, mobile app and point-of-sale system. The resulting customer experiences help increase visits and spend, Paytronix reported.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates 161 convenience stores throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island, including 89 locations with fuel.