QuikTrip Brings Back Its Carhop Service Under New Name

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. is bringing back its former carhop service and rebranding it as carside delivery.

Customers at participating QuikTrip convenience stores can place orders for snacks or other in-store items and have them delivered to the fuel pump by a QuikTrip employee.

Carside delivery is available at select QuikTrip locations in Tulsa between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The current test stores are located at 51st Street and Union Avenue, and 61st Street and Garnett Road, reported Talk Radio 1170.

The service is also being tested at two QuikTrip stores in Wichita, Kansas. Those stores are located at Kellogg Drive and Maize Road, and 31st Street South and State Highway K-15, reported KWCH 12.

While pumping gas, customers can call a posted phone number, place their order and give their fuel pump number. Once the order is ready, an employee will deliver it and take payment. Credit cards are currently the only payment option for carside delivery.

QuikTrip previously launched its carhop program nearly 15 years ago and is testing the new version to see if consumer sentiment toward the service has changed, according to KWCH 12.

"I mean technology is all around us. People obviously come to QuikTrip to get in and get out quickly, so we'll see. Maybe it will work," said Mike Thornbrugh, spokesperson for QuikTrip.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip operates 800 stores across 11 states.