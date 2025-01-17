QuikTrip Co-Founder Passes Away

[Read more: Several C-store Chains Stand Out in New Customer Service Rankings]

In addition to QuikTrip, Holmes led numerous other companies as founder, owner or director. He also served on the University of Tulsa's board of trustees as chairman and director emeritus. In 2014, he was inducted into the Tulsa Hall of Fame for his work at QuikTrip.

Holmes is survived by five children and several grandchildren.

"Oklahoma has lost a true giant with the passing of Burt Holmes. Wendy and I greatly cherished his friendship," said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. "Burt did not suffer fools, and if he believed you needed chastisement, he would gladly oblige — in spades. But if he believed you were a positive contributor to society, even in the smallest increment, you could count on Burt to encourage you and elevate your cause. He was one-of-a-kind, and he will be greatly missed."

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 1,000 stores across 17 states and employs more than 31,000 associates.