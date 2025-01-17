 Skip to main content

QuikTrip Co-Founder Passes Away

Burt Holmes was inducted into the Tulsa Hall of Fame for his work founding the company.
Angela Hanson
QuikTrip cofounder Burt Holmes

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. co-founder Burt Holmes passed away on Jan. 15. He was 93.

A graduate of the University of Tulsa, Holmes teamed with Chester Cadieux to open the convenience store chain in 1958 after working with his father in the insurance industry for several years, reported The Oklahoman. Nearly seven decades later, the company has grown to more than 1,000 stores across 17 states.

"In 1958, Burt came up with the CRAZY idea to open a convenience store. We are extremely fortunate that he did because it created opportunities for so many people who make our company what it is today," said QuikTrip Chairman and CEO Chet Cadieux. "On behalf of our 31,000 employees, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude. We will miss you, Burt, but we will never forget you."

In addition to QuikTrip, Holmes led numerous other companies as founder, owner or director. He also served on the University of Tulsa's board of trustees as chairman and director emeritus. In 2014, he was inducted into the Tulsa Hall of Fame for his work at QuikTrip.

Holmes is survived by five children and several grandchildren.

"Oklahoma has lost a true giant with the passing of Burt Holmes. Wendy and I greatly cherished his friendship," said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. "Burt did not suffer fools, and if he believed you needed chastisement, he would gladly oblige — in spades. But if he believed you were a positive contributor to society, even in the smallest increment, you could count on Burt to encourage you and elevate your cause. He was one-of-a-kind, and he will be greatly missed."

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 1,000 stores across 17 states and employs more than 31,000 associates.

