Several C-store Chains Stand Out in New Customer Service Rankings

The America's Best Customer Service 2025 list includes five c-store brands and five gas station brands, with three companies appearing in both categories.

Convenience stores:

Buc-ee's (with a score of 94.98)

QuikTrip Corp. (87.73)

Valero (86.52)

Wawa Inc. (86.52)

Sheetz Inc. (86.35)

Gas stations:

QuikTrip Corp. (89.94)

Casey's General Stores Inc. (88.93)

Wawa Inc. (88.11)

Sheetz Inc. (86.49)

Speedway (82.99)

The evaluation process focused on five key components, according to Newsweek:

Quality of communication — Whether the contact (via e-mail, telephone or face-to-face) was friendly or polite Professional competence —The quality of information received and whether questions were answered correctly and in sufficient detail Range of services — The variety of solutions available to fulfill one's personal expectations Customer focus — Whether the customer feels acknowledged and important Accessibility — The availability of customer service in a shop or on a helpline

Rankings were based on the results of an independent survey of more than 28,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years.

The top three to five brands, based on category size, receiving the highest scores in each category were awarded as America's Best Customer Service 2025. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 163 categories, each of which included the most relevant brands in the scope of the survey according to reputation, turnover or market share.