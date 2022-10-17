QuikTrip Considers Expanding Urgent Care Network

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. is looking to expand the types of convenient services it offers by opening more urgent care clinics.

Its wholly owned subsidiary MedWise LLC plans to develop more walk-in medical clinics in regions such as Wichita, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo.

MedWise spokesperson Antonya Pharr noted that no estimated opening dates for new sites yet exist, according to a Kansas City Star report.

"QuikTrip is known for friendly, efficient delivery of high-quality products to customers around the country," said Medwise Chief Medical Officer Patrick Aguilar. "We believe that these are the exact characteristics that will help us provide excellent care to patients at MedWise."

Aguilar said that patients have a right to expect high-quality clinical care, and QuikTrip's reputation for fast and reliable service at more than 900 convenience stores will help support that mission.

MedWise LLC currently operates 11 MedWise urgent care clinics in and around the Tulsa, Okla., area. The company first opened MedWise urgent care clinics in the retailer's home state of Oklahoma in 2020, as Convenience Store News previously reported. Each facility employs 10 to 15 people.

MedWise Urgent Care offers a broad range of urgent care services, including:

Testing for COVID-19, flu and strep;

Treatment for illnesses, injuries and infections for all ages;

Vaccinations and flu shots; and

Occupational medicine services such as DOT, state and government physicals, pre- and post-employment physicals, and Workers' Comp assessment.

Existing MedWise clinics allow patients to use Medicare and Medicaid to access services, according to the report. In-person and telehealth appointments can also be made in addition to walk-in appointments.

Urgent care isn't the only area in which QuikTrip is expanding. The convenience store operator is reportedly planning to open three c-stores in the Chicago metropolitan area, with the first expected to open its doors in 2023.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip operates 957 c-stores across the United States.