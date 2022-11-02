QuikTrip Ends 24-Hour Operations at Select Kansas Stores

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. is adjusting the hours of its operations at "a number" of its Wichita, Kan., locations to address retail crime.

In a statement to KAKE News, the Oklahoma-based convenience store chain's corporate office said it is taking "appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers, including augmented store hours for a number of our locations throughout Wichita."

QuikTrip told the news outlet that it made the decision, in consultation with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), in an effort to address retail crime.

According to the Community Crime Map, there have been two reported incidents in the area in the last eight days, reported KAKE News.

"If this is one of the options at both QT's corporate branch and WPD feels is a good step in the right direction, then we should test it out and see," Wichita City Council Member Mike Hoheisel said. "We are looking at trying to become more methodical in how we're addressing crime, the spots that we see crime happening, and just come up with new ways, aside from just over-policing, to actually address crime."

Although QuikTrip, whose stores are typically open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, did not provide a list of stores whose hours have changed, KAKE News found at least three locations with adjusted operations: one store at Douglas and Washington in downtown Wichita is closed from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on the weekends, and stores located at Harry and Oliver, and Kellogg and Hillside, have experienced closures.

The full statement from QuikTrip reads:

"QuikTrip prides itself on offering our customers the highest quality products and services 24 hours a day at our 955 stores across 16 states. However, when necessary, we take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers, including augmented store hours for a number of our locations throughout Wichita. This strategic operational decision was made in consultation with the Wichita Police department in an effort to address retail crime and minimize strain on police resources. We will continue to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of our employees and customers."

QuikTrip is the latest convenience store retailer adjusting its hours of operations. Recently, Wawa Inc. ended 24-hour operations at multiple convenience stores located in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood. The latest store to go from all-day every-day to an 11 p.m. closing time is located at 20th and Franklin Street.

The change means the majority of Center City Wawa c-stores will no longer be open 24 hours a day, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We have limited 24-hour service at some Philadelphia stores which close during much of our lower-traffic overnight hours," said Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce. "Some of the changes in hours are recent, and others have been in place ... These decisions are made for a variety of reasons with closings taking place during our lower-traffic overnight hours."

The adjusted hours will be in place until further notice.