QuikTrip Expands Its Mac & Cheese Offering Amid Growing Popularity

03/15/2021

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. is introducing five unique and flavorful toppings for its newest menu item, Mac & Cheese, transforming the snackle from a side dish to a main dish.

QT Mac & Cheese is made fresh with four cheeses: cheddar, parmesan, American and Cheddar Jack. The new toppings include:

  • Buffalo Chicken: Classic Mac & Cheese topped with grilled chicken and topped with buffalo sauce.
  • Chicken, Bacon & Ranch: Classic Mac & Cheese topped with grilled chicken and crispy bacon and topped with ranch.
  • Bacon: Classic Mac & Cheese topped with crispy bacon.
  • BBQ Pork: Classic Mac & Cheese topped with pulled pork and topped with BBQ sauce.
  • BBQ Brisket: Classic Mac & Cheese topped with beef brisket and topped with BBQ sauce.

"Our Mac & Cheese has continued to grow in popularity since it was released late last year as it provides great versatility for customers who are seeking a snack or a meal," said QuikTrip Corporate Chef Ryan Boone. "The five new toppings take our already tasty Mac & Cheese to the next level and present the product more as a full meal versus a side dish. We think they give our newest snackle that extra punch of flavor to continue the popularity of this classic dish, and we hope our customers enjoy trying each new topping."

QT Mac & Cheese is available at any QT Kitchens location nationwide during QT Kitchens hours, which vary by location.

Based in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 850 stores across 11 states.

