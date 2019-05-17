QuikTrip Forms New Partnership to Offer Higher Education to Its Employees

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. employees can now receive discounted tuition and waived application fees to further develop their leadership skills and/or create a new career pathway thanks to a partnership between the convenience retailer and the University of Saint Mary (USM).

QuikTrip employees will receive a waived application fee and a discounted tuition rate, along with flexible scheduling and a dedicated academic advisor.

The university offers a variety of graduate programs, such as Master of Business Administration, which has nine concentrations like Human Resources Management, Leadership and Organizational Health, Finance, and Marketing and Advertising Management.

It also offers numerous undergraduate degree-completion programs, including, but not limited to: Bachelor of Account, Applied Psychology and Health Information Management.

Leavenworth, Kan.-based USM is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

Headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates 800 stores across 11 states.