QuikTrip Highlights Work With Youth in Crisis

TULSA, Okla. — Throughout the week of March 17-23, QuikTrip Corp. recognized National Safe Place Week through its partnership with the National Safe Place Network and Safe Place partner agencies.

Safe Place provides access to immediate help and safety for young people in crisis. All QuikTrip stores are Safe Place locations where youth can access a path to safety and services, recognizable by the distinctive yellow and black Safe Place sign displayed on store facades or on signs in parking lots.

QuikTrip has been a longtime supporter of the program, serving as a Safe Place locations partner for more than 30 years across its network of more than 1,000 stores.