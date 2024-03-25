QuikTrip Highlights Work With Youth in Crisis

The convenience retailer has served as a Safe Place locations partner for more than 30 years.
A Safe Place sign on a telephone pole outside a QuikTrip store

TULSA, Okla. — Throughout the week of March 17-23, QuikTrip Corp. recognized National Safe Place Week through its partnership with the National Safe Place Network and Safe Place partner agencies.

Safe Place provides access to immediate help and safety for young people in crisis. All QuikTrip stores are Safe Place locations where youth can access a path to safety and services, recognizable by the distinctive yellow and black Safe Place sign displayed on store facades or on signs in parking lots.

QuikTrip has been a longtime supporter of the program, serving as a Safe Place locations partner for more than 30 years across its network of more than 1,000 stores.

"At QuikTrip, the safety and security of our employees and customers is always our top priority," said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson. "Through our partnership with National Safe Place Network, we provided crucial assistance to, on average, more than one youth per day over the past year. We salute our employees for embracing this important part of our mission, and we also thank each of our 22 local partner agencies who provide vital services in our communities."

Over the last year, QuikTrip facilitated 395 Safe Place calls, ensuring youth in need could access services and care in times of crisis. Additionally, the convenience retailer supports 22 Safe Place partner agencies across the nation through annual charitable giving and grants as part of the company's efforts to invest 5% of net profits into the communities it serves.

“We are so grateful for QuikTrip's leadership as a Safe Place supporter," said Laurie Jackson, president and CEO for National Safe Place Network. "Unfortunately, all across the country, there are young people in crisis looking for help. QuikTrip is often their first stop because they know it’s safe, clean, and the employees are always willing to help. This partnership is saving and changing lives."

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 1,000 stores across 17 states and employs more than 31,000 associates.

