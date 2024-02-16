QuikTrip Opens First Oklahoma City Travel Center

MOORE, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) cut the ribbon on a new travel center location in Moore, marking the convenience retailer's long-awaited entrance into the Oklahoma City metro area.

Located west of Interstate 35 at 300 Northwest 27th St., the newest site is QT's 85th store in the state of Oklahoma. An additional Oklahoma City location at I-35 and Hefner Road is under construction and expected to open later this year.

"QuikTrip customers for years have asked us when we would come to the Oklahoma City area, and we are excited to now be bringing QuikTrip's signature brand of quality and efficient service to the west side of our home state with the opening of our newest location in Moore," said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson. "Our travel center will offer a safe, clean, and friendly stop for the many travelers driving on I-35 as well as local residents in the area."

Boasting a larger lot size, the Moore travel center offers a more spacious store design and features a full-service QT Kitchens concept inside, with room to service 20 vehicles for gas and five diesel bays for trucks at the forecourt.

The location will create about two dozen new jobs, Tulsa World reported.

QT hit a milestone last spring with the opening of its 1,000th location. In recent years, the company has made a push to build a network of remote travel centers, which are designed for highly trafficked areas of the country. QT expects to open two travel centers in Texas this winter.

The c-store operator also opened its first locations in in Colorado and Mississippi in 2022, and has plans to enter Chicago with at least three stores in the metropolitan area.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 1,000 stores across 17 states. The company employs more than 31,000 associates.