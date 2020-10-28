QuikTrip Invests in Urgent Care Clinics

TULSA, Okla. — Convenience store retailer QuikTrip Corp. is making an investment in healthcare.

MedWise LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of QuikTrip, will break ground Thursday on a MedWise Urgent Care Clinic at 6336 E. Admiral Place, reported Tulsa World.

The roughly 4,000-square-foot center is the fourth of 15 planned urgent care facilities in the Tulsa metro area. The facility will employ 10-15 people.

MedWise Urgent Care offers a broad range of urgent care services, including:

Testing for COVID-19, flu and strep;

Treatment for illnesses, injuries and infections for all ages;

Vaccinations and flu shots; and

Occupational medicine services such as DOT, state and government physicals, pre- and post-employment physicals, and Workers' Comp assessment.

Chief medical officer for the newest MedWise will have a home base in QuikTrip's Tulsa headquarters.

The first MedWise Urgent Care opened last month in Coweta.

QuikTrip operates more than 850 convenience stores in 11 states.