QuikTrip Invests in Urgent Care Clinics
TULSA, Okla. — Convenience store retailer QuikTrip Corp. is making an investment in healthcare.
MedWise LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of QuikTrip, will break ground Thursday on a MedWise Urgent Care Clinic at 6336 E. Admiral Place, reported Tulsa World.
The roughly 4,000-square-foot center is the fourth of 15 planned urgent care facilities in the Tulsa metro area. The facility will employ 10-15 people.
MedWise Urgent Care offers a broad range of urgent care services, including:
- Testing for COVID-19, flu and strep;
- Treatment for illnesses, injuries and infections for all ages;
- Vaccinations and flu shots; and
- Occupational medicine services such as DOT, state and government physicals, pre- and post-employment physicals, and Workers' Comp assessment.
Chief medical officer for the newest MedWise will have a home base in QuikTrip's Tulsa headquarters.
The first MedWise Urgent Care opened last month in Coweta.
QuikTrip operates more than 850 convenience stores in 11 states.