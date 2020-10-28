Press enter to search
Close search

QuikTrip Invests in Urgent Care Clinics

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

QuikTrip Invests in Urgent Care Clinics

10/28/2020

TULSA, Okla. — Convenience store retailer QuikTrip Corp. is making an investment in healthcare.

MedWise LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of QuikTrip, will break ground Thursday on a MedWise Urgent Care Clinic at 6336 E. Admiral Place, reported Tulsa World.

The roughly 4,000-square-foot center is the fourth of 15 planned urgent care facilities in the Tulsa metro area. The facility will employ 10-15 people.

MedWise Urgent Care offers a broad range of urgent care services, including:

  • Testing for COVID-19, flu and strep;
  • Treatment for illnesses, injuries and infections for all ages;
  • Vaccinations and flu shots; and
  • Occupational medicine services such as DOT, state and government physicals, pre- and post-employment physicals, and Workers' Comp assessment.

Chief medical officer for the newest MedWise will have a home base in QuikTrip's Tulsa headquarters.

The first MedWise Urgent Care opened last month in Coweta.

QuikTrip operates more than 850 convenience stores in 11 states.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Pilot Flying J exterior
Special Features
Pilot Flying J's Prescription for Improving Truck Drivers' Health
The logo for QuikTrip Corp.
Corporate & Store Operations
QuikTrip Earns Place on Best Workplaces for Diversity List
Corporate & Store Operations
Nine C-store Chains Earn Place on NRF's Hot 100 Retailers List
QuikTrip
Corporate Responsibility
QuikTrip Named One of People's 50 Companies That Care