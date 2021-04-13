QuikTrip Opens Its First Location in Louisiana

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. is marking its entrance into the state of Louisiana with the opening of its first travel center in Shreveport on April 15.

Located at 6901 Bert Kouns Industrial Blvd., the site features an expanded QT Kitchens concept that offers fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks, and frozen treats. Popular QT Kitchens items include warm, soft pretzels, pizzas, mac & cheese, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QuikTrip's QuikShake.

Travel center customers can also enjoy the full line of QuikTrip snackles (part meal, part snack), freshly brewed coffee and freshly brewed QTea, and the chain's complete menu of grab-and-go selections like fresh doughnuts, salads, wraps, roller grill items, and the brand's signature pizza by the slice.

The remote travel center model was designed specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QuikTrip distribution center for access to fresh food, the convenience store retailer stated.

"We are excited to introduce QuikTrip in Louisiana with our first remote travel center in Shreveport. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community," said Amy Gulizia, division manager for QuikTrip's remote store network. "The travel center allows us to create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Shreveport, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country."

The Shreveport travel center has a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QuikTrip. It has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

The retailer is making plans for additional remote travel centers in the future, with several sites already under construction. This includes a second Louisiana location in Bossier City that is slated to open this fall.

Based in Tulsa, QuikTrip operates more than 850 stores across 11 states.