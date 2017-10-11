QuikTrip & Sheetz Among the 20 Best Workplaces in Retail

NATIONAL REPORT — QuikTrip Corp. and Sheetz Inc. continue to rack up the accolades. The convenience store retailers landed among the 20 Best Workplaces by Fortune magazine.

According to the magazine, the 20 companies "got rave reviews from their staff, who praise teams that are 'like family,' supportive work environments, and plenty of opportunities for advancement."

For the magazine's annual ranking of the Best Workplaces in Retail, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed thousands of employees.

Coming in at No. 1 was Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets.

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip captured the No. 2 position. The retailer has 20,460 employees and 779 locations.

"The company is constantly asking the employees how to improve the stores and makes changes based on the feedback. This gives employees the feeling that QuikTrip cares about them. QuikTrip takes care of the employees, who, in turn, take care of the customers," one employee said.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz landed in the No. 7 position. The c-store operator has 15,765 employees and 569 locations.

"Sheetz shares its profits by giving quarterly bonuses to all eligible employees and by enrolling us into the employee stock ownership program. We also have celebrations for employees like Sheetz Fest for everyone to celebrate their work anniversary and company holiday parties for employees and their families," said a Sheetz employee.

The recognition comes two months after the two retailers were named among the top 100 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune magazine, with QuikTrip taking the No. 54 spot and Sheetz taking the No. 79 spot, as CSNews Online previously reported.