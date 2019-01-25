QuikTrip, Wawa & Sheetz Earn Top Marks for Customer Service

NATIONAL REPORT — As the retail industry makes advancements in automation, customer service in-store still reigns supreme, and three convenience store chains are proof of that.

QuikTrip Corp., Sheetz Inc. and Wawa Inc. are the top three c-store brands honored in America's Best Customer Service 2019 by Newsweek.

As the magazine examined the larger, impersonal forces that are transforming retail, it seemed like a good time to recognize a more personal factor in business success: the ways in which many companies nurture their relationships with consumers, according to Newsweek.

The magazine worked with global research firm Statista to collect and analyze data across 141 retail categories, and the compiled ranks reveal the best customer-service companies.

In the c-store category:

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip — which operates more than 700 c-stores across 11 states — earned the top spot with a score of 8.78. Sheetz came in second place with a score of 8.23. The Altoona, Pa.-based retailer operates more than 560 locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Pennsylvania-based Wawa came in third place with a score of 8.28. It operates more than 800 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

The America's Best Customer Service 2019 ranking has been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made a purchase, used a service or gathered information about a product or service in the last three years. Each customer gave their evaluation of several brands. In total 132,954 evaluations were collected.

The brands awarded each received on average close to 100 evaluations from customers. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 141 categories, providing a broad-spectrum of customer experiences: traditional retail, online as well as service segments.

For the complete listing of winners for America's Best Customer Service 2019 ranking, click here.