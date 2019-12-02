RaceTrac Announces New Leadership Structure

ATLANTA — To accommodate more focus on continued expansion and growth, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. announced a new leadership structure.

Leading the company now is Max McBrayer, who has been promoted to CEO. He previously served as the convenience retailer's chief financial officer and chief supply officer.

RaceTrac has been without a CEO since Allison Moran stepped down from the role on July 24, 2017. As the most senior member of the third generation in the family business, Moran led the transition to the next generation of leadership with three of her siblings, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Natalie Morhous, formerly vice president of energy dispatch, has been promoted to president. Former president Billy Milam is transitioning to the position of chief operating officer.

Among other leadership structure changes are:

Robby Posener is transitioning to vice president of RaceWay;

Melanie Isbill, previously executive director of marketing, has been promoted to chief marketing officer;

Bart Stransky has been promoted to vice president of merchandising;

J. Gilmore is transitioning to vice president of energy dispatch and supply chain;

AJ Siccardi, formerly vice president of Metroplex Energy, has been promoted to president of Metroplex Energy; and

Joseph Akers retains his title as chief legal officer.

With these changes, Carl Bolch Jr. will return to his role as executive chairman of RaceTrac.

This transition also has particular significance as Carl's daughters, Natalie and Melanie — who are also members of RaceTrac's board — take on roles that will ensure continued connectivity between family legacy and business priorities, the company noted.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac Petroleum operates 500 convenience stores in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.