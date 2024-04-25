RaceTrac Board Appoints Natalie Morhous Chairman

Bolch Jr. also led RaceTrac to become Georgia's second largest privately held company and hit No. 13 on Convenience Store News’ Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2023. He grew the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands from 100 stores in two states to more than 800 stores across 13 states, as well as taking on more than 10,500 team members across its affiliated companies.

Bolch Jr. served as a past president of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America and a past chairman of NACS. In 2009, he was inducted into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame.

"It is the honor of my life to carry on my father's legacy and steer the growth and development of RaceTrac into the future," said Morhous. "My family and I have so much confidence in our exceptional board and leadership team, and know that RaceTrac will continue to flourish and evolve to meet the needs of our guests."

Bolch Jr. currently serves on the Patient Council for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. In 2018, he and his wife Susan Bass Bolch founded the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke University School of Law, which provides educational opportunities for sitting judges, conducts research, supports teaching and scholarships, and develops civic education initiatives to advance its mission.

RaceTrac remains a privately held, family-run company with third generation leadership from CEO Natalie (Bolch) Morhous, chief brand officer Melanie (Bolch) Isbill and board member Jordan Bolch.

Bolch Jr. plans to continue to be involved with the company, transitioning into the role of chairman emeritus.

Headquartered in Atlanta, and founded in 1954, RaceTrac operates convenience stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. Its RaceWay franchise has been in business since 1976 and serves guests at more than 200 sites in 11 states.