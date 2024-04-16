RaceTrac Streamlines Warehouse & Transportation Operations

RaceTrac plans to use the project to:

Support store growth and geographic expansion initiatives;

Automate supply chain execution processes, synchronize warehouse execution and optimize labor retention;

Quickly onboard and seamlessly embed advancements in automation to further streamline operations;

Provide early visibility to demand and corresponding labor requirements to realize a more balanced and consistent operational experience, as well as improve labor standards and incentive pay; and

Enhance the balance between carriers and private fleet, determine the appropriate size and deployment of private fleet, optimize fleet routing and lay the foundation for continuous optimization while extending its transportation network.

"We needed a solution that would allow us to not only improve our basic system functionality, but allow us to meet the needs of our growing business," said Daniel Vasseur, executive director, merchandise supply chain, RaceTrac. "After evaluating several vendors, we knew Blue Yonder was the right supply chain solutions provider, as they could truly provide the end-to-end capabilities that we needed to digitally transform our operations and allow us to grow as our business and customer needs changed. Having worked with them for more than 20 years in the category management space, we are looking forward to implementing these — and future — solutions with them."

According to Blue Yonder, its solutions will enable RaceTrac to gain more flexibility, real-time responsiveness and prescriptive mobile workflows to easily manage complex warehouse operations, as well as unlock opportunities for greater efficiency, performance and cost reductions across the warehouse. RaceTrac can also manage labor to drive employee engagement and performance to enhance business results. Finally, with Blue Yonder Transportation Modeling, RaceTrac can reduce transportation costs and minimize distances and carbon footprint by optimizing its carrier-private fleet mix, fleet size, deployment and routing.

"Having been a trusted supply chain solutions provider to RaceTrac for more than 20 years, we are excited that they selected us to lead their digital transformation journey. RaceTrac's warehousing capabilities will be greatly enhanced once they implement Blue Yonder Warehouse Management, and with Labor Management and Transportation Modeling their ability to better manage their labor and network performance will greatly improve. We are excited to be on this journey with them now and into the future," said Vince Beacom, senior vice president, retail, Blue Yonder.

Headquartered in Atlanta, and founded in 1954, family-owned RaceTrac operates convenience stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. Its RaceWay franchise has been in business since 1976 and serves guests at more than 200 sites in 11 states.