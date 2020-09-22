RaceTrac Brings 'Beat the Freeze' Race to Atlanta Braves Fans' Phones
ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. is encouraging consumers and Atlanta Braves fans alike to "Beat The Freeze."
With only cardboard cut-outs in Truist Park this season, Atlanta Braves fans have been missing all of the in-game excitement, including watching hopeful — and sometimes naïve — fans attempt to Beat The Freeze, but RaceTrac has a solution, the convenience store retailer announced.
RaceTrac is introducing a one-of-a-kind augmented reality with a Beat The Freeze Instagram filter. Available through Instagram Stories, any fan can now get the chance to race The Freeze for free merchandise, like Freeze-themed posters, T-shirts and more, in addition to free Swirl World frozen treat coupons.
"RaceTrac is known for having Whatever Gets You Going, and we know that now more than ever, people are looking for something to get them going — something to cheer on and be a part of," said Jamie Miller, executive director of marketing for RaceTrac. "We are thrilled to bring RaceTrac’s Beat The Freeze race to fans' phones to bring excitement back into their lives at a time when we could all use a pick-me-up."
Consumers will have an opportunity to engage with The Freeze on his or RaceTrac's Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, where they may also catch a clip of themselves racing The Freeze.
Atlanta-based RaceTrac operates more than 530 c-stores across Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee.