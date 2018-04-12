RaceTrac Celebrates Milestone of 500th Store Opening

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum is celebrating a milestone: the opening of its 500th store.

To commemorate, starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, the convenience store retailer will offer free medium fountain drinks to the first 500 guests at the new store located at 1180 Virginia Ave. in Hapeville, Ga.

The 500th guest will also receive a $500 RaceTrac gift card.

"We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone. In 2018, we've continued on a tremendous growth trajectory with 54 new stores opening by the end of the year," RaceTrac Petroleum President Billy Milam. "This achievement is a testament to the strength of our brand and passion to provide an exceptional store experience and guest service."

The c-store retailer is also set to open three additional locations this week in Lafayette, La.; Fellsmere, Fla.; and Brunswick, Ga.

RaceTrac will carry this momentum into 2019 as it breaks ground in Tennessee, the c-store retailer's first foray into a new market in more than 15 years. By 2023, RaceTrac expects to have up to 50 stores in Middle Tennessee that will offer a wide variety of food and beverage options, free Wi-Fi, indoor and outdoor seating, and the new freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee" experience, Convenience Store News previously reported.

According to RaceTrac, 2018 was a big year for the company. In addition to opening its 500th store, RaceTrac hired more than 6,700 new team members; opened its first expanded diesel offering store; and is in the process of transitioning completely franchise-operated RaceWay stores.

Based in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates 500 convenience stores in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.