RaceTrac Focuses on Growing Its Number of Travel Center Locations 

ATLANTA — RaceTrac is putting its travel center operations front and center as the retailer cuts the ribbon at its second travel center in the Atlanta area.

Located at 132 Forest Parkway in Forest Park, Ga., the new facility will serve more than 6,000 professional drivers and workers. It is adjacent to the popular Atlanta State Farmer's Market and is in the middle of an industrial and distribution space — the largest concentration in southeast Atlanta. Patrons also have direct access to both I-75 and I-285 exits.

"We chose Forest Park for our next travel center location due to a number of attractive characteristics in the immediate area. Some of those include, but are not limited to, the significant daytime population, the local businesses, and the opportunity to provide the local community and visitors a safe, clean and comfortable location where they can easily refuel and recharge, while also providing a variety of great food and beverage options," said RaceTrac Vice President of Construction, Real Estate, Engineering, and Special Projects Brian Thornton. "In addition to Forest Park, we have six additional travel center locations opening in 2021 across the Southeast and many more planned for 2022 and beyond."

The travel center offers a variety of food and beverage options, including:

Grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches freshly made in-house with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients;

Fried chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches;

Whole and cut fruit and salads, all made and delivered fresh daily;

RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station featuring 28 toppings;

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee"; and

Classic convenience fare like roller grill items, tamales with traditional corn husk wraps and stuffed with seasoned pork, and taquitos featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and delicious spices.

The Forest Park travel center boasts an 8,100-square-foot store with 600 square feet of patio space with both covered and uncovered seating. Featuring 16 front-canopy fueling stations, the site also includes an extended canopy with seven lanes for high-flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for professional drivers.

RaceTrac's first travel center is located in Lithia Springs, Ga., at 1211 Thornton Road.

Headquartered in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates more than 560 c-stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.