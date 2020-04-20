RaceTrac Introduces Online Ordering Platform

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum is launching an online ordering platform as the company's latest effort to combat COVID-19.

Through the new service, guests are able to:

Order directly from the RaceTrac website for pickup at a store location in the closest proximity.

Select "Whatever Gets You Going" from a menu of available food, drink, alcohol and tobacco items, then edit quantities for the checkout cart.

Pick up their orders from selected stores within 30 minutes using the "Grab and Go Box," which allows guests to provide their name on the order, pay at the pass-through window and receive the order.

"RaceTrac is committed to the continuous support of our communities and guests through this unprecedented and uncertain time," said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer of RaceTrac. "Online ordering is the newest addition to the products and services we are offering to help continue to get our guests whatever gets them going while providing a safe, clean and reliable experience."

Orders can be placed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, except while the store is closed for cleaning.

Deemed an essential business by the Department of Homeland Security, RaceTrac stores remain open during the COVID-19 crisis providing fuel and food options for people still on the go. Some of the other continued actions taken to support team members, guests and the communities it serves include:

Free coffee or fountain drinks through April 30 for all essential workers with valid ID/uniform, limit one per day. Essential workers are considered healthcare workers, grocery store workers, truckers, bankers and more.

"Grab and Go Box" pass-through window operational at all hours as an alternative shopping option for guests who do not wish to come inside, but would still like to purchase items.

Sneeze guards to be installed at the registers of all locations.

A pay increase of $3 an hour for store team members.

Weekly $150 in extra pay for general managers at the store level through April.

A temporary COVID-19 leave policy allowing team members who test positive or who are required to quarantine due to this illness with an inability to work remotely to receive up to two weeks of pay.

The c-store retailer is also taking extra precautions and have enhanced cleaning measures, such as implementing social distancing procedures, continuously cleaning of high contact-areas, and a nightly store stand-down for cleaning and sanitization.

Based in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates more than 550 c-stores across Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.