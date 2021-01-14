RaceTrac Kicks Off Reentry Into Alabama Market

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. reached a milestone. The Atlanta-based convenience store retailer opened a new store in Gardendale, Ala., marking the chain's reentry into the Alabama market after 15 years.

According to RaceTrac, the expansion into Alabama deepens its roots in the southeastern region. The company will be building a number of c-stores throughout the Yellowhammer State, in addition to a number of locations in the permit phase in the Irondale, Alabaster, Gadsden, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals areas. The next store, in Oxford, is slated to open in March 2021.

Each RaceTrac provides about 90 trade jobs during the construction phase and up to 20 career opportunities to the community. Employment opportunities in the new Gardendale store are now available.

"We are thrilled to bring the full RaceTrac experience back to the Central and Northern Alabama region," said Brian Thornton, vice president of Construction, Real Estate, Engineering and Special Projects. "This region is undergoing a true transformation with an influx of new residents and businesses that provide an exciting opportunity for all involved. We believe the region’s population and business growth, specifically in the technology, aerospace, and auto-manufacturing sectors, provide a foundation for continued growth for many years to come across the state."

In addition to customizable food and beverage options, free Wi-Fi, and indoor and outdoor seating, each new RaceTrac in Alabama will feature:

Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches freshly made in-house with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients.

Sandwiches, salads, and whole and cut fruit made and delivered fresh daily.

RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of ice creams, yogurts and sorbets with up to 28 toppings for customization.

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee."

Roller grill favorites like Nathan's Famous 100 percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs, tamales and taquitos.

Chances to earn free items in-store through the RaceTrac mobile app.

A clean, well-lit parking lot.

Family-owned RaceTrac was founded in 1934 and operates more than 560 c-stores across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.